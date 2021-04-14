Advertisement

Masks at Williston Public Schools District #1 no longer required

Williston Public Schools District #1
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - With the covid-19 numbers trending down in Williams County, the Williston Public Schools District #1 smart restart team has changed the mask policy from “required” to “recommended.”

The decision was made on Friday April 9th and went into effect this week. As long as a building doesn’t surpass 1% positivity rate or school related close contact quarantines, masks will not be required.

Only the buildings that pass that 1% threshold will need to wear a mask.

“I’m working a lot through Lynn Douglas, our district 1 nurse, and she said maybe we can put some safeguards in place and make [masks] recommended, and I agreed with her, and the more I thought about it, the more it looks like the most feasible way to move forward for the rest of the school year,” said Dr. Jeff Thake, the district’s superintendent.

Dr. Jeff Thake says several educators, including himself, are fully vaccinated and that the district is heading in the right direction.

This change in policy is only for students, staff, and teachers. Protocols for events and activities remain in place.

