Lawmakers fumble attempt to replace Nickel Trophy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota House members tackled an attempt to free the Nickel Trophy from the State Historical Society or create a replacement trophy.

The trophy, which symbolizes the football rivalry between UND and NDSU, has been state property ever since the two teams ended their string of games.

In an effort to bring the trophy back, lawmakers wrote a bill to allow the victorious school to host the trophy temporarily.

Then, they called an audible and amended the bill to give the schools just under $10,000 to build a new trophy for 2023.

The State House failed that bill 69-23 after many decided it should be the students who make the replacement.

“We don’t need to be spending $9,900 on this. Let the universities come up with it themselves, decide what they want to do, and do it that way,” said Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood.

In 2021 the two revived the rivalry, but the trophy remains in the possession of the North Dakota Heritage Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.