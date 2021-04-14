Eighth-grader hopes to become a 911 dispatcher

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday kicked off National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which is meant to recognize public safety call center workers who dedicate their lives serving our communities.

Tuesday, one eighth-grader decided she wants to be a 911 dispatcher when she grows up.

Fourteen-year-old Sophia Jochim sat in with State Radio dispatchers that were fielding 911 calls from 25 counties and all state and federal agencies in North Dakota. She’s been preparing for this moment for a while.

“They talked about things she could hear, not a lot to see, but that she could hear, but I don’t think she slept last night because she was so excited to be here,” Sophia’s mother Stephanie Jochim said.

Dispatchers have to be ready for anything.

“You’re dealing with all different kinds of people. You’re dealing with people having the worst day of their life. You’re dealing with people with mental illness. You’re dealing with intoxicated people. You’re dealing with elderly people, so you really have to have a broad range,” said State Radio Communications Supervisor Shanna Johnson.

Sophia is interested in learning about how dispatchers coordinate medical, fire and law enforcement response.

“Being here today has already given me a whole bunch of motivation, just to see all the guys and girls working here is heartwarming,” said Sophia.

Dispatchers say they’re happy to help.

“A lot of people don’t think about wanting to be a 911 dispatcher when they grow up, so to have somebody so young have interest in it is amazing,” added Johnson.

Sophie plans to work her way through high school and is focused on learning skills that will help her deal with people in high pressure situations.

Dispatchers require a high school diploma or GED but do not require a specific college degree. State Radio trains new dispatchers in a two-week academy that focuses on on-the-job training followed by six weeks of side-by-side training.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.