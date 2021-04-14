Drought conditions have Hettinger couple rethinking spring plans

HETTINGER, N.D. – This week’s snow and rain has brought some much-needed moisture to many parts of the state, but in the southwest corner of North Dakota, things are still extremely dry.

In the Hettinger area, less than an inch of moisture has been recorded so far this year.

The dry conditions are forcing some producers to rethink plans for the future of their farm and ranch.

This is Jacki Christman’s favorite time of year. They’re nearing the end of this year’s calving season and already she is thinking about next winter and having enough hay to keep her cattle fed.

“If it doesn’t start raining or snowing, we won’t be able to put up much hay. We definitely need to have hay for the cows,” Jacki explained.

No moisture and constant wind have left pastures drier than ever. In the back of her mind, Jacki knows they may have to sell some cattle.

“It’s an option, and I think that’s what a lot of people are talking about right now,” she said.

Jacki’s husband, Jordan, handles the farming side of the operation. He’s already started planting, but on this chilly April day, he’s working in the shop, hoping for rain, or even snow. He’s been planning this year’s crops since last year’s harvest.

“We had a plan and then we tweaked it a little bit this spring with seeing the dryness,” Jordan said.

Once he got in the field, Jordan tweaked his plans again. He’s cut the amount of fertilizer he’s using, and has move a few acres around, but he says what they really need is some moisture.

“In the end we just have to plant the crop and hope the good Lord gives us some rain,” he said.

Whether that rain comes now, or later in the summer, the Christmans will appreciate every drop.

Jordan says this winter has been one of the windiest he can remember. That wind has fueled a couple of big wildfires just across the state line and not far from their land.

He says the constant winds have dried out the soil, which is already dry because of the lack of moisture.

