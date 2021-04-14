Dakota Access Pipeline permit dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy Transfer Partners is fighting to keep the Dakota Access Pipeline operating and now it is going to the nation’s capital to refute claims that it is operating without a key permit.

As U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is contemplating whether to shut DAPL down during an environmental review, a three-judge panel affirmed his decision that it’s operating without a federal permit allowing it to cross under Lake Oahe, a reservoir along the Missouri River.

Energy Transfer filed an appeal on Monday, asking the full Washington, D.C., Circuit Court to rehear the case, though that is unlikely.

Opponents of the pipeline are asking for it to be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review. Their lawyers are not required to file a response unless requested by the court which Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman, who is representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its lawsuit against DAPL, says would indicate that there’s some interest.

Boasberg said last week, he can issue a ruling independent of the appeals court. That decision is expected next week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.