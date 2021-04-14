CHI Williston opens walk-in clinic

WILLISTON, N.D. - Covid numbers in and around Williams County are now low, which is allowing CHI St. Alexius to transition their respiratory clinic into a regular walk-in clinic. The focus of it is to provide a safe, timely, and less expensive option to seek medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Healthcare in the region has recently been a hot topic, with the community responding to a questionnaire with responses that indicated needs aren’t being met. CHI’s walk-in clinic looks to address some of those issues, namely how quickly you can see a provider and at a lower cost compared to going to the ER.

“This is what we are hearing the community needs and we’re ready to do that,” said Camille Settelmeyer, nurse practitioner.

With people beginning to gather together again, providers at CHI are beginning to see irregularities that are not just COVID.

“As we’ve seen over the last couple of months. We’ve seen more earaches, and tummy flus and normal stuff,” said Settelmeyer.

Renovating the clinic has been a challenge the past year. When the pandemic hit, what was a pediatric clinic became a respiratory clinic to treat those with COVID and COVID symptoms. While the pandemic still continues, the walk-in clinic has a separate area specifically for those who may have the virus.

“If somebody comes in with any symptoms of covid, we have special rooms in this area and we bring them right back to those rooms,” said Shelli Hayes, the clinic manager.

Nurse Practitioner Camille Settelmeyer says they are properly equipped with PPE to handle patients who may be symptomatic. The staff at CHI are fully vaccinated as well.

The clinic’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with them currently closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. CHI is hoping to see an expansion of hours and a move to open on Saturday in the future.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.