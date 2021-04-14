Advertisement

CHI Williston opens walk-in clinic

Patient Care at CHI St. Alexius
Patient Care at CHI St. Alexius(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Covid numbers in and around Williams County are now low, which is allowing CHI St. Alexius to transition their respiratory clinic into a regular walk-in clinic. The focus of it is to provide a safe, timely, and less expensive option to seek medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Healthcare in the region has recently been a hot topic, with the community responding to a questionnaire with responses that indicated needs aren’t being met. CHI’s walk-in clinic looks to address some of those issues, namely how quickly you can see a provider and at a lower cost compared to going to the ER.

“This is what we are hearing the community needs and we’re ready to do that,” said Camille Settelmeyer, nurse practitioner.

With people beginning to gather together again, providers at CHI are beginning to see irregularities that are not just COVID.

“As we’ve seen over the last couple of months. We’ve seen more earaches, and tummy flus and normal stuff,” said Settelmeyer.

Renovating the clinic has been a challenge the past year. When the pandemic hit, what was a pediatric clinic became a respiratory clinic to treat those with COVID and COVID symptoms. While the pandemic still continues, the walk-in clinic has a separate area specifically for those who may have the virus.

“If somebody comes in with any symptoms of covid, we have special rooms in this area and we bring them right back to those rooms,” said Shelli Hayes, the clinic manager.

Nurse Practitioner Camille Settelmeyer says they are properly equipped with PPE to handle patients who may be symptomatic. The staff at CHI are fully vaccinated as well.

The clinic’s hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with them currently closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch. CHI is hoping to see an expansion of hours and a move to open on Saturday in the future.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
School bus, vehicle collide on Highway 83
Juneteenth
Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Legacy High School senior Abby Johnsrud has been dreaming about prom night since she was a...
Legacy staff makes student’s prom dream come true
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.7% rate; 234 positive; 2 deaths; 34.6% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

‘Nickel Trophy’
Lawmakers fumble attempt to replace Nickel Trophy
In the Hettinger area, less than an inch of moisture has been recorded so far this year.
Drought conditions have Hettinger couple rethinking spring plans
Mom, Mom & Meg Show
Ham & Cheese Crepes
Chloe & Sophie
ND Today Adopt A Pets are Chloe & Sophie