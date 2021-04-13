Advertisement

Vaccine passports prohibited in Montana

Vaccination Passport
Vaccination Passport(AP)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 250,000 Montanans are fully vaccinated, but Gov. Greg Gianforte is decidedly against the idea of vaccine passports, issuing an executive order on Tuesday that prohibits them.

That means the state cannot require covid vaccines in order to access state services or facilities.

The executive action also prohibits the state from producing, issuing or funding vaccine passports and from sharing any resident’s vaccination status, even to governmental entities, for purposes of a vaccine passport program.

In a statement, Governor Gianforte said: “I strongly encourage Montanans to get a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, which is our best path to protect our family and friends and get back to a more normal life. Receiving one is entirely voluntary and will not be mandated by the State of Montana, nor compelled through vaccine passports, vaccine passes, or other compulsory means. We are committed to protecting individual liberty and personal privacy.”

Montana businesses are also prohibited from requiring patrons to provide documentation of their vaccination status.

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.8% rate; 64 positive; 1 death; 34.2% 2x vaccinated

