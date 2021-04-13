Tuesday: 6.7% rate; 234 positive; 2 deaths; 34.6% 2x vaccinated
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.7% Tuesday. 234 tests were positive out of 4,527. There were 2 new deaths (1,471 total). 27 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 1,119 cases remain active. 44.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 34.6% receiving two doses. There have been 478,083 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.2%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.
COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.
BY THE NUMBERS
261,884
Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine
478,083
Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
4,527
Total Tests from yesterday*
1,849,956
Total tests completed since the pandemic began
234
Positive Individuals from yesterday*****
104
PCR Tests
130
Antigen Tests
105,039
Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
6.70%
Daily Positivity Rate**
1,119
Total Active Cases
+44
Change in active cases from yesterday
144
Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****
102,447
Total recovered since the pandemic began
27
Currently hospitalized
-8
Change in hospitalizations from yesterday
2
New death(s)
1,471
Total deaths since the pandemic began
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Ward County
Man in his 70s from Williams County
NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY
Adams
0
Grant
1
Ransom
0
Barnes
1
Griggs
0
Renville
0
Benson
0
Hettinger
1
Richland
8
Billings
0
Kidder
1
Rolette
0
Bottineau
0
LaMoure
0
Sargent
4
Bowman
0
Logan
0
Sheridan
0
Burke
0
McHenry
0
Sioux
1
Burleigh
26
McIntosh
0
Slope
0
Cass
101
McKenzie
2
Stark
10
Cavalier
0
McLean
3
Steele
1
Dickey
1
Mercer
1
Stutsman
15
Divide
0
Morton
11
Towner
0
Dunn
0
Mountrail
3
Traill
2
Eddy
0
Nelson
0
Walsh
7
Emmons
0
Oliver
0
Ward
9
Foster
0
Pembina
1
Wells
0
Golden Valley
0
Pierce
0
Williams
2
Grand Forks
19
Ramsey
3
* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.
**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).
*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).
**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.
*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.
