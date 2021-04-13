Advertisement

Tuesday: 6.7% rate; 234 positive; 2 deaths; 34.6% 2x vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.7% Tuesday. 234 tests were positive out of 4,527. There were 2 new deaths (1,471 total). 27 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 1,119 cases remain active. 44.9% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 34.6% receiving two doses. There have been 478,083 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.2%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

261,884

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

478,083

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

4,527

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,849,956

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

234

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

104

PCR Tests

130

Antigen Tests

105,039

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.70%

Daily Positivity Rate**

1,119

Total Active Cases

+44

Change in active cases from yesterday

144

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

102,447

Total recovered since the pandemic began

27

Currently hospitalized

-8

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

2

New death(s)

1,471

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Ward County

Man in his 70s from Williams County

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

1

Ransom

0

Barnes

1

Griggs

0

Renville

0

Benson

0

Hettinger

1

Richland

8

Billings

0

Kidder

1

Rolette

0

Bottineau

0

LaMoure

0

Sargent

4

Bowman

0

Logan

0

Sheridan

0

Burke

0

McHenry

0

Sioux

1

Burleigh

26

McIntosh

0

Slope

0

Cass

101

McKenzie

2

Stark

10

Cavalier

0

McLean

3

Steele

1

Dickey

1

Mercer

1

Stutsman

15

Divide

0

Morton

11

Towner

0

Dunn

0

Mountrail

3

Traill

2

Eddy

0

Nelson

0

Walsh

7

Emmons

0

Oliver

0

Ward

9

Foster

0

Pembina

1

Wells

0

Golden Valley

0

Pierce

0

Williams

2

Grand Forks

19

Ramsey

3

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

