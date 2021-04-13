School bus, vehicle collide on Highway 83

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County deputies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are responding to a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a school bus from a Minot-area school and a second vehicle, according to Sheriff Bob Roed.

Details are limited at this time, but Roed indicated the call came in around 3:45 p.m. of the crash near mile marker 192, roughly five miles south of Minot.

The extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Law enforcement are directing traffic through while they attend to the scene.

This is a developing story. Follow Your News Leader for updates.

