Marauders Hockey Post-Season Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s National Tournament week in Bismarck-Mandan and the University of Mary is getting it started with some major awards from the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

UMary’s Dan Huntley is the National Division-II Coach of the Year.

Dan’s Marauders bring 33-wins in the tourney and the University of Mary is ranked number 1.

It’s back-to-back Coach of the Year awards for Huntley.

The Marauders also have a pair of first-team ACHA All-American’s.

Zach Garrett and Johnny Witzke earned that honor this season.

Garrett leads the county in scoring with 56 points, one more that teammate Alex Flicek.

The Marauders have the top six scorers in the nation and Witzke has the highest point total for defenseman with 48.

The head coach says special teams has helped the squad win so much this year.

UMary Head Coach Dan Huntley said: “Our numbers keep creeping up in both areas (power play & penalty kill) so I’m impressed with what we’re doing. We have guys who are figuring that out and understanding what I am asking for and how quickly we need to move the puck or when we need the pressure on the kill and when we don’t so those are important things for us that we continue to improve on those every day.”

The Marauders also have a second-team All-American. Goaltender Kyle Hayden. He has 16 wins with a 1.98 goals against average. Hayden has also played the most minutes in the country in the Marauders Division.

It’s a round-robin format for nationals and the Marauders play each night in Mandan beginning on Thursday when they face Davenport. Providence of Montana is Friday’s opponent and they play North Carolina State on Saturday.

