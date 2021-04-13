Advertisement

Petition to bump constitutional measures from 50% to 60% of voters to pass

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - How much of the vote should a constitutional measure collect for it to pass?

On Tuesday, a ballot petition was submitted to the Secretary of State to increase the cut of votes needed to pass from a simple majority to 60%, similar to a bonding measure.

The petition also says all future constitutional measures can only cover one topic.

The sponsoring committee, Protect North Dakota’s Constitution, said they’re concerned about the increasing number of measures seen on recent ballots and changing the state’s constitution is too accessible at only 50% of the vote.

“The Constitution facing an initiated measure every election cycle seems like our Constitution is under attack. And should face a higher threshold to be approved,” said co-chairman Jeff Zarling.

The group has to wait until the census is complete before they can determine how many signatures they will need, but they estimate roughly 35,000 – 40,000.

When that number is determined, the sponsoring committee will aim for either the primary or general election ballot.

There have been recent efforts within the state legislature to accomplish similar tasks, but those attempts were withdrawn.

