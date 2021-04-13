More downtown housing coming to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Downtowner’s Association says that there are more than 8,000 jobs in downtown Bismarck but only 476 housing units, forcing most people to commute to work.

Four large apartment projects are in various stages of construction in downtown Bismarck. They range in prices, but all feature lots of amenities.

“Bismarck’s needed downtown housing for a while. You look at what Fargo’s started to do about 10 years ago and we are only now starting to see that in Bismarck,” said David Witham, Denizen Partners project manager for the build at 630 Main Street.

Buildings will be built to meet both residential and commercial needs, where living spaces are within walking distance to downtown amenities.

“North Dakota is a little different in terms of walkability, so we knew we had to increase the downtown housing so the commercial use could work. You’re trying to bring 12,000 people downtown and then shoot them back out, so how can we keep them here,” said Bismarck Downtowners’ Kate Herzog.

Developers say many people are purchasing homes later in life and want more from apartment design in the meantime.

“This is the kind of housing they are looking for in that kind of phase of life, where you can be a lot more connected,” added Witham.

Some units are expected to open this June. The 630 Main Street units are expected to open by the summer of 2022.

These large housing initiatives are anticipated to increase total housing by more than 50 percent with a 200 percent increase in unrestricted units.

