Minot leaders review Capital Improvement projects

MINOT, N.D. – Minot officials reviewed the Capital Improvement Plan going into 2021 at their meeting Monday.

The CIP is a collection of projects that city staff are actively working towards planning and funding going forward. It includes things like updating city light poles to LEDs, repairing roads around downtown, or rehabilitating the Anne Street Bridge.

The estimate on six projects mentioned at the meeting is $30 million. City leaders mentioned removing some projects from the list to save money.

“This is an opportunity for you as a council to interact with staff, get that information, have that dialogue, and give staff some direction in what to bring to you next time when you can make a formal decision, have opportunity for input, those types of things,” said Harold Stewart, Minot City Manager.

Many of the projects depend on the flood protection plan and wouldn’t move forward until after 2023.

The council decided to bring the plan back for more discussion during their first meeting in May.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.