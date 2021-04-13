Legacy staff makes student’s prom dream come true

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy High School senior Abby Johnsrud has been dreaming about prom night since she was a little girl.

She used to spend hours trying on her mom’s old prom dresses.

But she and her mom never imagined she’d actually go to prom.

Abby’s wish came true last weekend, thanks to a little help from the staff at Legacy.

Walking in the grand march is the moment Abby Johnsrud’s childhood dream came true.

“I’ve never felt so pretty,” Abby said.

Abby has always wanted to go to prom.

“Abby has been dreaming about prom since she was tiny,” said Abby’s mom, Barbara Johnsrud.

“I thought it looked fun,” recalled Abby.

Abby has autism, which means making friends is a little tough for her and big events, like prom, can be overwhelming.

“Sometimes sensations are painful for me,” Abby explained.

Not to mention, prom can be expensive.

“We didn’t have enough money to pay for everything,” Abby said.

Staff at Abby’s school stepped in; they helped her find a date and created a Go Fund me to help pay for Abby’s dress and a little extra pampering.

“They gave me a pedicure and it was so fancy,” Abby said. “I felt so beautiful and I got to wear fake eyelashes for the first time.”

As she looks through prom night photos, Abby says there’s only one thing she’d change.

“I would have danced more,” she said.

“I can’t thank everybody enough for this. I feel so humbled by this. It means so much to Abby. This experience is going to stay with her for her entire life,” said Barbara.

An experience Abby and her mom will never forget. Because on this special night, Abby found out some dreams really do come true.

Abby hopes to one day have a career as an event planner so she can help other students enjoy their prom nights.

