Gov. Burgum signs bill making Juneteenth a holiday in ND

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(MGN)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has signed another bill into law, which turns June 19 into Juneteenth.

North Dakota is one of only three states that didn’t legally recognize the Juneteenth holiday, until now.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and Gov. Burgum said he encourages residents to observe this holiday and learn more about other’s diverse experiences.

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.8% rate; 64 positive; 1 death; 34.2% 2x vaccinated

