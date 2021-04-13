Advertisement

Doctors explain what they know about ‘long-COVID’ symptoms’

Long COVID
Long COVID(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The effects of COVID-19 can last beyond testing negative. People who suffer from lasting symptoms are called COVID “long-haulers.”

Infectious disease experts say “long -COVID” can impact anyone who contracts the virus. It does not affect certain at-risk groups more than others.

Doctors say patients may experience symptoms like fatigue, lung problems, fibrosis and mental fogginess. However, there is no set definition for long-COVID, which makes it difficult for doctors to treat. “When you don’t have a clear-cut definition, you can’t really be doing a whole lot of research on it just yet,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says variants could cause what we know about long-COVID to shift.

Although, there is no set treatment regimen for symptoms, Mateo says patients have responded well after they are vaccinated. He says this could lead to more information on the connection between long-COVID and our immune systems.

Mateo says symptoms may come and go, or they may last for long periods of time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 5.8% rate; 64 positive; 1 death; 34.2% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

Vaccination Passport
Vaccine passports prohibited in Montana
The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent in March.
Consumer prices are going up; experts explain why
Snow and Drought
No end in sight for severe drought conditions
Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale,...
Health experts discuss halting of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine