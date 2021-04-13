Doctors explain what they know about ‘long-COVID’ symptoms’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The effects of COVID-19 can last beyond testing negative. People who suffer from lasting symptoms are called COVID “long-haulers.”

Infectious disease experts say “long -COVID” can impact anyone who contracts the virus. It does not affect certain at-risk groups more than others.

Doctors say patients may experience symptoms like fatigue, lung problems, fibrosis and mental fogginess. However, there is no set definition for long-COVID, which makes it difficult for doctors to treat. “When you don’t have a clear-cut definition, you can’t really be doing a whole lot of research on it just yet,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says variants could cause what we know about long-COVID to shift.

Although, there is no set treatment regimen for symptoms, Mateo says patients have responded well after they are vaccinated. He says this could lead to more information on the connection between long-COVID and our immune systems.

Mateo says symptoms may come and go, or they may last for long periods of time.

