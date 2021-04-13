Advertisement

Dakota Marker Week: NDSU vs. SDSU

Dakota Marker week: Jackrabbits vs. Bison
Dakota Marker week: Jackrabbits vs. Bison(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even in the unique spring season, the Valley Conference will come down to North Dakota State against South Dakota State.

The Bison host the Jackrabbits on Saturday. NDSU is coming off a road win at Northern Iowa after missing two games due to covid protocol.

It’s was a three-point victory in Cedar Falls for the Bison. The Jacks have not played since March 20.

“We needed to get out there and moving around a little bit and bang pads and tackle, live tackling is always critical. I think you saw us loose the cup a few times on a dynamic quarterback. It’s hard to emulate that in practice so to see it live in real speed was valuable. I know this, South Dakota State has had a month to prepare for us. They’re going to have everything ready to go,” said NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz.

Saturday will be the 111th meeting between NDSU and SDSU.

The Bison have won 10 of the 16-Dakota Makers games so far. North Dakota State is 6-1. South Dakota State is 4-1. It has Huge playoff implications, and we invite you to watch our statewide network coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT for the Farmer’s Union Insurance Bison Football Pre-Game Show.

Kickoff is shortly after 2:30. The Bison should have home field for the playoffs if they win this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Latest News

UMary Hockey Post-Season Awards
Marauders Hockey Post-Season Awards
Sami Jo Henry
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Sami Jo Henry
Jack Nelson
Jack Nelson announced as 9th head coach of University of Mary Men’s basketball program
Alex Flicek
Sports Spotlight: Alex Flicek