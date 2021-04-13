Dakota Marker Week: NDSU vs. SDSU

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even in the unique spring season, the Valley Conference will come down to North Dakota State against South Dakota State.

The Bison host the Jackrabbits on Saturday. NDSU is coming off a road win at Northern Iowa after missing two games due to covid protocol.

It’s was a three-point victory in Cedar Falls for the Bison. The Jacks have not played since March 20.

“We needed to get out there and moving around a little bit and bang pads and tackle, live tackling is always critical. I think you saw us loose the cup a few times on a dynamic quarterback. It’s hard to emulate that in practice so to see it live in real speed was valuable. I know this, South Dakota State has had a month to prepare for us. They’re going to have everything ready to go,” said NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz.

Saturday will be the 111th meeting between NDSU and SDSU.

The Bison have won 10 of the 16-Dakota Makers games so far. North Dakota State is 6-1. South Dakota State is 4-1. It has Huge playoff implications, and we invite you to watch our statewide network coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT for the Farmer’s Union Insurance Bison Football Pre-Game Show.

Kickoff is shortly after 2:30. The Bison should have home field for the playoffs if they win this weekend.

