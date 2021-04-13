Advertisement

Broadway Corridor Study moving to next stage

City leaders received an update on the Broadway Corridor Study in a special city council...
City leaders received an update on the Broadway Corridor Study in a special city council meeting Monday.(none)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – City leaders received an update on the Broadway Corridor Study in a special city council meeting Monday.

They have finished the first of three stages for the study. They ask that people continue to submit their thoughts at each stage to make sure Minot sees the changes they want. A large portion of the feedback so far has been about safety issues.

“This is the time for that input. This is the time to let your voices be heard, because in five years or whenever this portion is coming, and it is decided upon by whatever that governing body is, that is the wrong time to complain about medians, or whatever that process is,” said Mayor Shaun Sipma, Minot.

The next stage of public input and virtual meetings will run from April 19 to May 17.

For more information check out movingbroadway.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

The Capital Improvement Plan includes things like updating city light poles to LEDs, repairing...
Minot leaders review Capital Improvement projects
Precipitation a welcome sight for farmers and ranchers, but still a long way from improving drought conditions
Possible state-record walleye caught.
Big walleye certified as state record
Housing market in Minot
A closer look at the real estate market in the Magic City