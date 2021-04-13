Advertisement

Big walleye certified as state record

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Possible state-record walleye caught.(Team Ultimatum Customs)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says a 16-pound, 6-ounce walleye caught March 13 by Dickinson angler Jared Shypkoski is the new state record.

Shypkoski reeled in the 33-inch fish in the Eckroth Bottoms area of upper Lake Oahe.

The previous record of 15 pounds, 13 ounces was taken in 2018 by Neal Leier of Bismarck, approximately 30 miles upstream on the Missouri River near the Fox Island boat ramp.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Precipitation a welcome sight for farmers and ranchers, but still a long way from improving drought conditions
Housing market in Minot
A closer look at the real estate market in the Magic City
COVID Anxiety
Mental health needs on the rise in North Dakota during return to ‘new normal’
'New Normal'
Mental health and a 'New Normal'