Big walleye certified as state record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says a 16-pound, 6-ounce walleye caught March 13 by Dickinson angler Jared Shypkoski is the new state record.

Shypkoski reeled in the 33-inch fish in the Eckroth Bottoms area of upper Lake Oahe.

The previous record of 15 pounds, 13 ounces was taken in 2018 by Neal Leier of Bismarck, approximately 30 miles upstream on the Missouri River near the Fox Island boat ramp.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.