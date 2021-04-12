UPDATE: Devils Lake man found guilty of sexually abusing young girls

Studhorse mugshot
By Bailey Hurley and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A jury in Ramsey County, North Dakota, has found a Devils Lake man guilty of sexually abusing three young girls.

61-year-old Howard Studhorse was charged in 2021 with six felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, and one misdemeanor count of Contributing to Deprivation of a Minor.

Court documents say Studhorse forced both a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl to engage in several different sex acts with him. Documents say five of the incidents happened between March 22 and March 23, 2021.

Documents say in February or March of 2021, Studhorse also ‘willfully encouraged, caused or contributed’ to three young girls to be exposed to and watch pornography.

On February 16, 2023, a jury found Studhorse guilty on five felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, and one misdemeanor count of Contributing to Deprivation of a Minor. One of the felony counts was dismissed on February 6.

He remains in jail without bond and awaits sentencing.

