United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Sami Jo Henry

Sami Jo Henry
Sami Jo Henry(kfyr)
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Sami Jo Henry said she was excited to play right away as a Minot State freshman, but being named captain in her second year was special.

“Never expected to be the captain that early, but I think it’s worked out pretty well. I’ve enjoyed being the captain,” said Henry, senior forward.

Haley Wickham called Henry a playmaker and a great leader to follow.

“She is definitely a lead by example kind of captain. I think a lot of girls appreciate that,” said Wickham, junior center.

Beavers head coach Ryan Miner has been able to put Henry on the ice in any situation.

“When she’s off the ice, she’s vocal, she’s communicating, and she listens to the players. She helps them out in situations when they need guidance on the ice, and she’s one of our hardest workers,” said Miner.

Henry said she hopes to leave the program with one message.

“It’s just been to work hard. Work your hardest, and you’ll get places,” said Henry.

Henry and the Beavers are hosting the ACHA Division I Women’s National Championships later this week.

