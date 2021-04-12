Advertisement

‘Transgender Sports Bill’ returns to ‘ban’ status

Transgender Sports Bill
Transgender Sports Bill
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the North Dakota State Senate turned the controversial “Transgender Sports Bill” into a study, rather than an actual change to policy, both chambers needed to come together to pick which version they would go with.

A small group of lawmakers voted 4 -2 on a hybrid.

Under the newest version of the bill, the bill would enact the ban on playing for teams that don’t match a student’s sex on their original birth certificate.

While the policy is in place, the state would conduct a study on the effects it would have on the state economically and socially.

“Unfortunately, there’s really no middle ground on this issue. Either we have a policy or we don’t. And if we have a policy, those who don’t like it aren’t going to like it. If we don’t, then the people who think  we should have a policy. It’s just an incredibly difficult issue,” Sen. Michael Dwyer, R-Bismarck, said.

It passed the House as an actual change to the rules, but Senators demoted it to a state study without changing any policies.

Both chambers will vote on the newest and last version in the coming days.

