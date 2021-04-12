Advertisement

Suspect in Minot murder case pleads guilty

Duell Clifton
Duell Clifton
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The suspect in a Minot murder case pleaded guilty in district court Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors had charged 25-year-old Duell Clifton with AA-felony for the murder of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton last June.

The courts confirmed Clifton fled to Faith, S.D., to his parents’ residence where the victims body was found in his vehicle.

The cause of death was ruled to be by strangulation.

Clifton is scheduled to be sentenced July 9 at 9:30 a.m. The courts reserved two hours to allow for testimonies.

Clifton faces the chance of life in prison without parole.

