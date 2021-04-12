Somerville family to sponsor attraction at new Discovery Center in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Staff at the Magic City Discovery Center are thanking a former Minot family for their generosity with their promise of $100,000 to sponsor a part of one of the most anticipated attractions in the new facility.

The gift is courtesy of the Somerville family and will go towards the construction of the “Magic Staircase.” The staircase will wrap around the two-story magic climber attraction in the new facility.

Construction of the new facility is set to begin next month, with a grand opening planned for late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.