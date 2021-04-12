Advertisement

Somerville family to sponsor attraction at new Discovery Center in Minot

Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Staff at the Magic City Discovery Center are thanking a former Minot family for their generosity with their promise of $100,000 to sponsor a part of one of the most anticipated attractions in the new facility.

The gift is courtesy of the Somerville family and will go towards the construction of the “Magic Staircase.” The staircase will wrap around the two-story magic climber attraction in the new facility.

Construction of the new facility is set to begin next month, with a grand opening planned for late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Pandemic paperwork backlog leaves Veterans in limbo
Pandemic paperwork backlog leaves Veterans in limbo
Rising number of COVID-19 cases
Health experts explain why younger people are now being hospitalized more often due to COVID-19
Minot State University on MAFB
Minot State University resumes in-person MAFB classes
Legislature takes another step in reforming charitable gaming tax