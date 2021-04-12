Advertisement

No time for budgets nor vetoes

North Dakota Legislature
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Senators voted down a bill to give voters a say on whether they should be given extra days to solve budget dilemmas and respond to governor vetoes.

Unlike many other efforts to expand how often the state legislature meets, this attempt would have changed the State Constitution to give lawmakers 20 additional days.

Since it would’ve changed the Constitution, voters would’ve needed to approve the change through the ballot.

But before they could get to that point, the State Senate voted it down 6 – 40.

“We looked at it as an expansion of our government. In fact, to say that we would have to come back for an emergency or veto purposes and be granted 20 days is 25% of the [days] we already have,” said Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks.

There are more attempts at reforming the legislative calendar still be worked on. Lawmakers have only a few weeks left.

