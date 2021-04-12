New version of the anti-mask mandate bill approved by the House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new version of the anti-mask mandate bill has been approved by the House, meaning it’s on its way to Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., desk.

Last week the Senate amended the anti-mask mandate bill in a last ditch effort to get it passed.

It worked, and now the House approved it as well.

The original bill denied anyone the authority to institute a mask mandate, but the new version of the bill only restricts the governor and the state health officer.

Cities, counties, schools, and businesses can still enact their own mask mandates.

“This is a great compromise if there ever was one. I would hope that we would recognize that we’ve really come at that halfway point,” Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck.

Although supporters of the bill who came to a rally at the Capitol on April 5 would’ve preferred the bill in its original form, lawmakers said the changes are what created enough compromise to get the bill passed.

The bill will head to Gov. Burgum’s desk, however, he’s vetoed bills that have reduced his emergency powers in the past, so this bill could face a similar fate.

