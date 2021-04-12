Advertisement

Poll: 46% of Americans would like to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson run for president

‘If it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people’
Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.
Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn't saying no now.
By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) – How does President Dwayne Johnson sound? A Piplsay poll published in Newsweek says 46% of Americans would like to see “The Rock” run for the White House.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” the actor and former professional wrestler said on Instagram over the weekend.

The poll asked if people would like to see Johnson and actor Matthew McConaughey run for president and Texas governor, respectively, since they both have shown interest in political office. About 29% of those polled said they were in favor of both running for office, with 17% saying only Johnson.

Another 12% said they only supported McConaughey.

Other Hollywood stars that Americans would like to see run for president include:

  • Angelina Jolie, 30%
  • Oprah Winfrey, 27%
  • Tom Hanks, 22%
  • Will Smith, 21%

Piplsay said the nationwide survey was conducted April 2 to 4 and received 30,138 online responses from individuals aged 18 years and older.

