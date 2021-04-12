ND Senate votes to reform emergencies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a unanimous vote, the North Dakota State Senate approved a new way for the governor to approach states of emergency.

If approved by the House and signed by the governor, legislative leadership could request a special session during a state of emergency.

Under HB 1118, the governor would have seven days to respond to the request. If he or she agrees, lawmakers would meet within 15 days. If the governor says no to the request, the state of emergency would end in 30 days.

“This bill sets a process and a consequence for not responding. It strikes a balance, and that’s all I was hoping for in all of these bills: a balance of powers,” said Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has already vetoed a bill expanding how often the assembly convenes. His office has spoken against bills like this, but said *this bill is the best of the emergency reform bills.

The bill goes back to the House where it originally passed 88 – 6.

