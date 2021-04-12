Advertisement

Monday: 5.8% rate; 64 positive; 1 death; 34.2% 2x vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 5.8% Monday. 64 tests were positive out of 1,358. There was 1 new death (1,471 total). 35 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 3 ICU beds occupied. 1,075 cases remain active. 44.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 34.2% receiving two doses. There have been 475,233 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 4.7%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

260,969

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

475,233

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

1,358

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,845,438

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

64

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

41

PCR Tests

23

Antigen Tests

104,808

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.78%

Daily Positivity Rate**

1,075

Total Active Cases

-36

Change in active cases from yesterday

84

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

102,262

Total recovered since the pandemic began

35

Currently hospitalized

0

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

1

New death(s) since 4/9

1,471

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 SINCE 4/9

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

0

Ransom

1

Barnes

1

Griggs

0

Renville

0

Benson

0

Hettinger

0

Richland

0

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

0

Bottineau

0

LaMoure

1

Sargent

1

Bowman

0

Logan

0

Sheridan

0

Burke

1

McHenry

1

Sioux

1

Burleigh

8

McIntosh

0

Slope

0

Cass

27

McKenzie

0

Stark

3

Cavalier

0

McLean

2

Steele

0

Dickey

0

Mercer

0

Stutsman

2

Divide

0

Morton

3

Towner

0

Dunn

0

Mountrail

0

Traill

0

Eddy

0

Nelson

0

Walsh

0

Emmons

0

Oliver

0

Ward

4

Foster

0

Pembina

0

Wells

0

Golden Valley

0

Pierce

0

Williams

0

Grand Forks

8

Ramsey

0

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January...
Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain
A White House official says the adminstration will send an additional 160 government personnel...
Michigan pleads for more COVID-19 vaccines amid surge in new cases
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19