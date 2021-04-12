Advertisement

Minot State University resumes in-person MAFB classes

Minot State University on MAFB
Minot State University on MAFB(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot State University announced that in-person classes are being offered once more on Minot Air Force Base.

Classes for the Summer begin on June 1. There will also be three sessions in the fall. There’s no application fee for active duty military personnel.

Those who want more information can contact Brigitte Mikula at: 701-727-9044 or by email at: Brigitte.mikula@minotstateu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Magic City Discovery Center
Somerville family to sponsor attraction at new Discovery Center in Minot
Pandemic paperwork backlog leaves Veterans in limbo
Pandemic paperwork backlog leaves Veterans in limbo
Rising number of COVID-19 cases
Health experts explain why younger people are now being hospitalized more often due to COVID-19
Legislature takes another step in reforming charitable gaming tax