Minot State University resumes in-person MAFB classes

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot State University announced that in-person classes are being offered once more on Minot Air Force Base.

Classes for the Summer begin on June 1. There will also be three sessions in the fall. There’s no application fee for active duty military personnel.

Those who want more information can contact Brigitte Mikula at: 701-727-9044 or by email at: Brigitte.mikula@minotstateu.edu.

