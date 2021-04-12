Mike Pompeo to speak in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to come to Bismarck, N.D., to speak on the final day of the 2021 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council is holding the conference at the Event Center from May 11 to May 13 and will feature more than 70 different speakers with backgrounds in the oil and gas industry.

Mike Pompeo will be the last speaker on the final day of the conference. Organizers are excited to hear about how his background as Secretary of State, head of the CIA, his time in Congress, and president of an oilfield manufacturing company could bring insight to the state’s energy industry.

President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council Ron Ness says, “Mike Pompeo has an energy background and understands the role our domestic energy industry plays in supporting our national security.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.