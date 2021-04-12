Advertisement

Mike Pompeo to speak in North Dakota

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(ND Petroleum Council)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to come to Bismarck, N.D., to speak on the final day of the 2021 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council is holding the conference at the Event Center from May 11 to May 13 and will feature more than 70 different speakers with backgrounds in the oil and gas industry.

Mike Pompeo will be the last speaker on the final day of the conference. Organizers are excited to hear about how his background as Secretary of State, head of the CIA, his time in Congress, and president of an oilfield manufacturing company could bring insight to the state’s energy industry.

President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council Ron Ness says, “Mike Pompeo has an energy background and understands the role our domestic energy industry plays in supporting our national security.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6...
Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday
A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Latest News

Beulah High School students have moved into 11 brand new, modern classrooms.
Mandan schools plan to put most of their $11.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief towards new schools
Mask
New version of the anti-mask mandate bill approved by the House
Duell Clifton
Suspect in Minot murder case pleads guilty
Bismarck woman donates quilts to students in need