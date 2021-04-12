Mandan schools plan to put most of their $11.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief towards new schools

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah High School students have moved into 11 brand new, modern classrooms.

Previously, students were learning out of the 1963 addition to their school and faced air quality issues and temperature changes throughout the building.

But now they’re breathing a breath of fresh air.

“The kids are excited for their new school, and we’re excited to finally have a building that’s conducive to learning,” said Beulah Public School District superintendent Travis Jordan.

Now that students have transitioned to their new classrooms, construction crews will begin on asbestos abatement in the 1963 addition, which is expected to be demolished in early June.

All updates to the high school are expected to be completed by October.

