Mandan schools plan to put most of their $11.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief toward new schools

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Schools will receive more than $11.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money, and district administrators say they plan to use most of the funds to build planned new schools.

Mandan Public Schools Business Manager Ryan Lagasse says the relief fund will significantly reduce the tax impact on Mandan residents.

With the funds added, property taxes would be about $99 for every $100,000 in property value annually.

That’s $20 less than the original asking price.

Mandan Public School District will hold a special election April 13 on the bond referendum to build a new high school and a new elementary school in the Lakewood area.

Voting happens from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Raging Rivers, Fort Lincoln Elementary, Mandan Middle School and The Brave Center.

