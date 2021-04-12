Advertisement

Legislature takes another step in reforming charitable gaming tax

(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As electronic pull tab machines have become more popular in North Dakota, an influx of gaming tax revenue has come into the state.

A bill passed through the House would establish a place for gaming revenue to flow into: the charitable gaming operating fund.

It would also alter the way gaming is taxed from taxing total gross proceeds to adjusted gross proceeds.

“It eliminates the taxation of credits and unifies tax calculations for all game types. In other words, Mr. President, it’s a tax on the actual earnings and not on phantom dollars,” said Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks.

An amendment, which placed a moratorium on charities saying they can’t install new e-tab machines, has been rejected three times during this legislative session and was thrown out before the bill was approved by the House.

