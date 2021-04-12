Advertisement

Horse Pasture Fire 95% contained

The fire, which started north of the unit April 3rd, is now 95% contained.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK, N.D. - Good weather and precipitation is working in firefighters favor at Thoedore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit.

The stage transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 4 Sunday, which is a sign the fire is dwindling. Firefighters are still in the area to keep an eye on any potential flare ups, but things look to be wrapping up after a week of fighting.

“We were feeling really good about where the fire was at, and now we feel even better,” said Lucas Graf, a district ranger for the US Forest Service.

Officials are now working to reopening areas that were closed during the fire.

Damage estimates are over 5,000 acres, which includes back burning efforts. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

