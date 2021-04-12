Dickinson State Football to play at Northwestern in 1st round

DICKINSON, ND (KFYR)- The Dickinson State football team learned their postseason opponent on Sunday. As the Blue Hawks will once again head to Northwestern for the 2nd time in three years.

The Red Raiders are making their 22nd appearance this postseason after going 8-1 on the year.

Meanwhile, Dickinson State at a perfect 9-0 will make their 21st appearance.

The game will take place on April 17th. Kick-off time is still to be determined.

