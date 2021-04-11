Advertisement

Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses

Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Dakota Nuts-N-Candy(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Supply deliveries are at their highest level in more than 40 years according to Goldman Sachs. That’s good for some industries but smaller local businesses in Bismarck said it’s impacting sales.

Michael Iken said he’s never had empty shelves in the six years he’s owned his candy store. Iken said candy sales did very well during the Christmas season. But suppliers were so backlogged afterwards, he had to close the store for two weeks, and struggled to keep orders since then.

”The bottom line is, if we don’t have it, we can’t sell it. So customers come in and they’re super loyal and they’re like: ‘Hey I’m looking for [candy],’ and I’m like: ‘Hey, I’m sorry, we don’t have it.’ I used to be able to tell them when it was coming in because it was predictable and now it’s not,” said Iken.

Iken said he’s expecting around 7,000 pounds of candy to arrive next week and double ordered in case supply issues continue.

