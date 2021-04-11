Sunday: 2.7% daily rate; 2,214 tests, 48 positive, 0 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.72%* Sunday. There are 35 currently hospitalized due to COVID, 3 in the ICU. Out of 2,214 tests, 48 were positive. There were no new deaths (1471 total). 1,111 active cases.
Burleigh - 3
Cass - 21
Grand Forks - 9
Morton - 2
Ward - 4
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’
