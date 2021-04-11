Advertisement

Sunday: 2.7% daily rate; 2,214 tests, 48 positive, 0 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.72%* Sunday. There are 35 currently hospitalized due to COVID, 3 in the ICU. Out of 2,214 tests, 48 were positive. There were no new deaths (1471 total). 1,111 active cases.

Burleigh - 3

Cass - 21

Grand Forks - 9

Morton - 2

Ward - 4

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

