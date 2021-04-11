Sensational Sundays returns to the North Dakota Heritage Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Entrepreneurs across the Peace Garden State were celebrated at the North Dakota Heritage Center Sunday.

This is the first in-door Sensational Sunday seminar since last March. The center discussed 46 designers who helped industrialize the state and portions of the country. Erik Holland, the curator of education at the heritage center, said he’s happy to see people returning to learn about history.

”Both in-state and a lot of out of state visitors too. The state tourism is pushing hard to say: ‘come to the wide open spaces of North Dakota’ and this is a good place to get oriented,” said Holland.

The heritage center lists the weekly seminars on its website and Facebook page.

