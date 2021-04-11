One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man was pulled from a car and transported to the hospital after his vehicle was found upside down in a pond, according to the Bismarck Rural Fire Department.

Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said they got the call around 10:45 p.m. for a vehicle submerged in the water near Langer and Larson road in South Bismarck.

The Burleigh County dive team and Swift Water rescue team was deployed into the pond where they pulled a man from the car.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Bismarck Fire and Police, Bismarck Rural Fire, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Area Ambulance, and North Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the crash.

