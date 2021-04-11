Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car near Mandan on Friday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A man driving a Ford Taurus was turning left and crossing the motorcycle’s lane of traffic on the Memorial Highway, where the collision occurred, according to the patrol.

The motorcyclist, Theodore Heidrich, was transported to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford Taurus was not injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

