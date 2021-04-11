Minot man injured in motorcycle crash

MINOT, N.D. – A 41-year-old Minot man suffered multiple injuries when he lost control of motorcycle Saturday evening, according to Minot Police.

Investigators said the victim was headed west in the 1900 block of Burdick Expressway E around 6:20 p.m. when he struck the guardrail and was tossed onto the north side of the roadway.

Police said he has since been taken out of state for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

