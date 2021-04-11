Advertisement

Minot man injured in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A 41-year-old Minot man suffered multiple injuries when he lost control of motorcycle Saturday evening, according to Minot Police.

Investigators said the victim was headed west in the 1900 block of Burdick Expressway E around 6:20 p.m. when he struck the guardrail and was tossed onto the north side of the roadway.

Police said he has since been taken out of state for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
One man pulled from upside-down vehicle in water
Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
New Minot restaurants
New restaurants coming to the Magic City
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 5.45% daily rate; 7,487 tests, 215 positive, 1 death
Cody Hartman
Cody Hartman Sentenced to 3 years for Manslaughter

Latest News

Dakota Nuts-N-Candy
Supply issues impact local Bismarck businesses
Sensational Sundays at the North Dakota Heritage Center
Sensational Sundays returns to the North Dakota Heritage Center
FEMA assisting families with COVID-19 funerals
FEMA assisting families with COVID-19 funerals
Photo courtesy: International Peace Garden
International Peace Garden reveals designs for 2021