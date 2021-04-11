International Peace Garden reveals designs for 2021

DUNSEITH, N.D. – Some expansions are in store at the International Peace Garden this summer.

Along with upgrading their infrastructure to include an all ages playground, horticulturists announced the new designs for this year’s formal garden.

This year’s theme will be “Building for the Future.”

Designs will feature block-like patterns and depicting bright colorful images of things like a bumble bee, a honey comb and a Tetris board.

Designers said they worked to capture the changes taking place now for a better future for the gardens.

“This year’s theme Building for the future is based on the fact that we’re going through all of these major renovations here at the International peace Garden and really trying to build a better garden,” said director of horticulture Johannes Olwage.

“Playing ideas off of each other to see what we think will work for this year’s theme and what’s possible with the plants we can order. We tried to go with bright playful colors and blocky patters to go along with this year’s building block theme,” said designer and horticulturist Georgia Bonser.

Staff said they plan to begin planting at the start of June and hope to be done by July 1.

They said they will be in need of volunteers throughout the summer.

