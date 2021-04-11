Advertisement

Grass fire burns old homestead and 200 acres in McKenzie County

The McKenzie County Emergency Manager said this fire burned 200 acres of mostly cropland and an...
The McKenzie County Emergency Manager said this fire burned 200 acres of mostly cropland and an old homestead.(Karolyn Jappe)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR)- Another grass fire started Saturday afternoon near an oil pad south of Alexander.

Crews from Alexander, Arnegard and Watford City Fire Departments responded just after 4:15 p.m.

McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolyn Jappe said this fire burned 200 acres of mostly cropland and an old homestead.

Jappe said moisture put out most grass fires in the area.

