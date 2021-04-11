Grass fire burns old homestead and 200 acres in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR)- Another grass fire started Saturday afternoon near an oil pad south of Alexander.

Crews from Alexander, Arnegard and Watford City Fire Departments responded just after 4:15 p.m.

McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolyn Jappe said this fire burned 200 acres of mostly cropland and an old homestead.

Jappe said moisture put out most grass fires in the area.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.