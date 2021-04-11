FEMA assisting families with COVID-19 funerals

MINOT, N.D. – FEMA will be providing financial assistance with funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths.

Due to recent legislation passed by Congress, including the COVID Response and Relief Act and the American Rescue Plan, families may be eligible for up to $9,000 in funeral assistance from FEMA.

An official death certificated that states the death may have been or was likely a result of COVID-19 is required along with funeral expense documents like receipts and funeral home contracts.

A local funeral home director explained the importance of having the assistance.

“To have them reach out to families to help with some financial assistance that maybe set them back because this was a death they did not expect, is obviously a nice gesture on their part,” said Ben Slind, the owner of Thompson-Larson Funeral Home.

He also said that you can reach out to your local funeral home for assistance on gathering the necessary documents in order for the application.

You can find more information regarding the assistance, visit FEMA’s website.

