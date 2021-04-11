Advertisement

Family, friends gather to honor life of Barbara Cotton

Barbara Cotton
Barbara Cotton(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Smith
Published: Apr. 11, 2021
WILLISTON, N.D. - Family and friends gathered at Recreation Park in Williston today (Sunday) for a celebration of life for a girl who disappeared 40 years ago today.Barbara Cotton was just 15 years old when she disappeared on April 11, 1981.

She was believed to be last seen walking home from the Plainsman Hotel that night.Members of the community, the Williston Police Department, and family and friends of the Cotton family were there to honor Barbara’s life.

James Wolner, creator of the podcast “Dakota Spotlight,” was also there. His latest season, “A Better Search for Barbara Cotton,” has given the family renewed hope that they can find the truth to what happened that night.

They thanked Wolner for his efforts.

“I just can’t even begin to tell you how much you have brought this story to light,” said Sandee Evanson, Barbara’s childhood friend.

The case remains active today. If you have any information that could shine some light on the mystery of Barbara Cotton’s disappearance, please contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.

Anything could be the key in solving the case.

