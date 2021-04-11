Advertisement

Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting

A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sixth person has died following a shooting earlier this week at the hands of a former NFL player who also killed four members of a South Carolina family, local officials said Saturday.

Robert Shook, 38, an air conditioning technician from Cherryville, North Carolina, has died from injuries sustained in the Wednesday shooting while he was working at the home, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Authorities say Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and another air conditioning technician, James Lewis, who had been working with Shook at the Lesslie home.

Adams later shot himself to death. His brain is now being examined for possible degenerative disease that has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders in some athletes and members of the military.

Adams, 32, played in 78 NFL games over six seasons for six teams. He joined the 49ers in 2010 as a seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina State, and though he rarely started, he went on to play for New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

As a rookie, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury and never played for the 49ers again. Later, with the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012.

Whether he suffered long-lasting concussion-related injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Adams would not have been eligible for testing as part of a broad settlement between the league and former players over such injuries, because he hadn’t retired by 2014.

___

Meg Kinnard can be be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although the efficacy rating for each of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is...
People are contracting COVID-19 after vaccination; doctors explain why
New Minot restaurants
New restaurants coming to the Magic City
Cody Hartman
Cody Hartman Sentenced to 3 years for Manslaughter
Williston fire
Two large fires west of Williston near Highway 2
Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard
Suspected murderers motion to move trial out of Burleigh County

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint...
Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism
North Dakota EMS Association
North Dakota EMS Association holds annual conference virtually
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in...
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles
Students day
Student’s day hopes to bring more people shopping in downtown Bismarck