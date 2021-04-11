Advertisement

Authorities investigating after body found in Missouri River Sunday

Police said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.(AP)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – The Morton County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was pulled from the Missouri River Sunday morning.

Morton County Public Information Officer Maxine Herr said a man’s body was discovered near a private dock about 100 yards south of the Broken Oar Bar around 9 a.m.

Authorities said they’re not sure how the man ended up in the river but said it happened between 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

There’s no signs of foul play or injuries and no danger to the public at this time.

