After two week hiatus, NDSU returns to win column 23-20 over Northern Iowa

Bison football
Bison football(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (KFYR)- After dealing with positive COVID tests for the last two weeks, the NDSU football team returned to action on Saturday with a win, defeating Northern Iowa 23-20.

Christian Watson would get the Bison going in the first half with a 100 yard kick return to give NDSU a 7-6 lead late in the 2nd.

Then in the 2nd half, the offense would come alive as Zeb Noland would connect with Josh Babicz for a 36 yard touchdown connection.

Finally in the fourth, Hunter Luepke would put the game away with a 2 yard rushing touchdown in the red zone.

NDSU will next host South Dakota State on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2:30 pm.

You can catch the game right here on your news leader.

