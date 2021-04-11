After two week hiatus, NDSU returns to win column 23-20 over Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, IA (KFYR)- After dealing with positive COVID tests for the last two weeks, the NDSU football team returned to action on Saturday with a win, defeating Northern Iowa 23-20.

Christian Watson would get the Bison going in the first half with a 100 yard kick return to give NDSU a 7-6 lead late in the 2nd.

Then in the 2nd half, the offense would come alive as Zeb Noland would connect with Josh Babicz for a 36 yard touchdown connection.

Finally in the fourth, Hunter Luepke would put the game away with a 2 yard rushing touchdown in the red zone.

NDSU will next host South Dakota State on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2:30 pm.

