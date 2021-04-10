UK COVID-19 variant now most prevalent in U.S.; health experts say it’s dangerous

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The UK COVID-19 variant is now the most widely circulated strain in the U.S. according to the CDC.

This is troubling news for health experts who say vaccination is the key to stopping the mutations.

Infectious disease experts say throwing another variant into the mix-- especially one this contagious, is a recipe for more trouble ahead.

The U.S. is now 25% vaccinated but doctors say that’s not enough and Americans should act quickly.

Despite millions of people making the effort to get vaccinated...

“I just think it’s the right thing to do. I think as a society, we need to do it and hopefully stop the spread,” Bismarck Resident Steven Delap.

a new strain is circulating with the potential to do more harm than the original COVID variant.

“Not only is it much more capable of spreading, but there are indicators that it can come up with more severe illness. And then, the most troubling aspect of that isolate is that it actually has a greater impact on younger age groups,” said Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Noe Mateo says the UK strain is highly contagious and spreading rapidly.

Health experts say if not taken care of, it could potentially stall the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.

“The only interventions that we have are, essentially, harping on the same messages. Whatever we’ve done for hand washing, masking and social distancing. But, the other area where we could redouble our efforts is to try and speed up our roll out of the vaccine,” said Dr. Mateo.

Mateo says getting vaccinated will not only help stop the spread of of the new mutations, but can also prevent the virus from mutating further.

Dr. Mateo says continuing to test for COVID is a good way to catch it before it spreads to others.

